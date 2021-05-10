SILVER ALERT: Missing 81-year-old Marion County woman’s credit card used in Georgia

Marion County deputies issued a silver alert for a missing 81-year-old and the sheriff’s office said her credit card was recently used in Georgia.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A credit card belonging to a missing 81-year-old woman who is at the center of a silver alert was recently used in Georgia, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Betty Jean Gregg was last seen at a home located on the 8900 block of Southeast 124th Lane in Belleview around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

She may be driving a gray or midnight blue Mitsubishi Mirage bearing the Florida handicap tag number Z1HZF, according to deputies.

Her credit card has recently been used in Valdosta, Georgia, according to deputies.

Deputies said she has also been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911.