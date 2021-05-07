Florida missing child alert issued for 16-year-old Miami girl

MIAMI, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.

Liat Shamir was last seen in the 2300 block of NE 193rd Street in Miami and was wearing all black at the time.

She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 103 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Shamir’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477.