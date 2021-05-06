Mostly Cloudy icon
83º

Local News

Orlando police search for missing endangered 56-year-old man

Roberto Sanchez Ramos last seen around 7 a.m.

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

Tags: 
Orange County
The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing endangered 56-year-old man.
The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing endangered 56-year-old man. (WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing endangered 56-year-old man.

Officers said Roberto Sanchez Ramos was last seen around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

He was last seen at his home on Lupine Avenue just west of Boggy Creek Road.

[TRENDING: Family barred from flight over child’s mask | Photos: Baby gators’ snouts taped shut | Bartender’s face slashed]

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Sanchez Ramos is asked to call OPD at 321-235-5300.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: