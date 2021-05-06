Orlando police search for missing endangered 56-year-old man

The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing endangered 56-year-old man.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing endangered 56-year-old man.

Officers said Roberto Sanchez Ramos was last seen around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

He was last seen at his home on Lupine Avenue just west of Boggy Creek Road.

MISSING ADULT: We are looking for 56-year-old, Roberto Sánchez Gómez. Earlier this morning, he wrote a concerning letter to his family before leaving his home on Lupine Ave, just west of Boggy Creek Rd. If you see him, please call us at 321-235-5300 or 911. pic.twitter.com/9amoBYwILl — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 5, 2021

[TRENDING: Family barred from flight over child’s mask | Photos: Baby gators’ snouts taped shut | Bartender’s face slashed]

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Sanchez Ramos is asked to call OPD at 321-235-5300.