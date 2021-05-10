The Salvation Army hosting 2 vaccination events in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Salvation Army is hosting two vaccination events on Tuesday.

Teams with the Florida Department of Health will be at The Salvation Army Emergency Center in Kissimmee and will be able to administer 150 shots of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

FEMA crews will also administer the vaccine at The Salvation Army Orlando campus. It will also host its weekly drive-thru food distribution starting at 1 p.m. This will have a separate entry point.

Both events are walk-up sites and will administer vaccines on a first come, first serve basis.

Below are more specific event details:

The Salvation Army Emergency Center

700 Union Street, Kissimmee

Event time: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army Orlando Campus

Event time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., food distribution at 1 p.m.

Vaccination event at 624 Lexington Ave, Orlando

Drive-thru food distribution at 440 W. Colonial Drive

*Proof of residency is required.