Hospitality workers: Here’s how to get a free COVID-19 shot this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Any hospitality workers looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19 can get a free shot at Hilton Orlando this week, according to Visit Orlando officials.

Free vaccines will be available at the hotel to hospitality employees through Friday.

Through May 14, all hospitality employees can get vaccinated for free, no appointment required, at the @HiltonOrlando Both the Pfizer (two doses) and Johnson & Johnson (one dose) vaccines will be offered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. #igotmyshot pic.twitter.com/OnY3Y0RObu — Visit Orlando Members (@VOMembers) May 11, 2021

Both the two-dose Pfizer and one-dose Johnson & Johnson shots will be offered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, according to the tweet.

No appointment is required.

A full list of vaccination locations in Central Florida can be found here.