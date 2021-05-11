Hospitality workers: Here’s how to get a free COVID-19 shot this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Any hospitality workers looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19 can get a free shot at Hilton Orlando this week, according to Visit Orlando officials.
Free vaccines will be available at the hotel to hospitality employees through Friday.
[TRENDING: Boy charged with murder appears in court | Video: Man throws baby swans into cooler at Orlando park | Tiger spotted on front lawn still missing]
Through May 14, all hospitality employees can get vaccinated for free, no appointment required, at the @HiltonOrlando Both the Pfizer (two doses) and Johnson & Johnson (one dose) vaccines will be offered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. #igotmyshot pic.twitter.com/OnY3Y0RObu— Visit Orlando Members (@VOMembers) May 11, 2021
Both the two-dose Pfizer and one-dose Johnson & Johnson shots will be offered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, according to the tweet.
No appointment is required.
A full list of vaccination locations in Central Florida can be found here.