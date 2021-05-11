Mostly Cloudy icon
80º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Hospitality workers: Here’s how to get a free COVID-19 shot this week

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at Hilton Orlando

Brianna Volz
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
vaccine
,
Hospitality
Michigan’s first reopening goal could be hit sooner than you think as vaccination rates rise
Michigan’s first reopening goal could be hit sooner than you think as vaccination rates rise

ORLANDO, Fla. – Any hospitality workers looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19 can get a free shot at Hilton Orlando this week, according to Visit Orlando officials.

Free vaccines will be available at the hotel to hospitality employees through Friday.

[TRENDING: Boy charged with murder appears in court | Video: Man throws baby swans into cooler at Orlando park | Tiger spotted on front lawn still missing]

Both the two-dose Pfizer and one-dose Johnson & Johnson shots will be offered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, according to the tweet.

No appointment is required.

A full list of vaccination locations in Central Florida can be found here.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: