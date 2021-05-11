Lynx bus riders get vaccinated at Central Station in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Larry Pittman, 69, takes a Lynx bus every day to run his errands and to go to his doctor appointments. On Tuesday, he was surprised to see a small vaccine clinic at the Lynx Central Station in Downtown Orlando.

“I didn’t know this was going to be here,” Pittman said.

Pittman was able to walk up, check in, and in a matter of minutes, get his Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

He explained it’s been complicated getting the vaccine elsewhere since he doesn’t drive.

“Lines be long and I needed to get to a place where I can get in and I come back right out,” Pittman said.

Margarita Morales rides the bus every day to get to work from Ocoee to Kissimmee and she’s been riding the bus during the pandemic.

“I see a lot of people who ride with me in the same bus and all of the sudden, they weren’t there, and it was because of covid,” she explained.

When Morales heard about the vaccine event at the central station, she realized this was the opportunity to finally get the shot.

“This is good, the truth is that this very good and I’ve been asking,” Morales said.

The vaccine clinic at the Lynx Central Station will be open again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.