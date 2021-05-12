Asian-owned businesses in Central Florida are #FeedingPositivity and want you to help

A collaborative group of entrepreneurs are asking the Orlando community to #FeedPositivity and support local Asian-owned businesses. (Photo Courtesy: Bi Chan)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida’s Asian American community is coming together to promote positivity with the resources they’ve built and want you to join them.

More than a dozen Asian-owned businesses in the area are offering promotions and deals to raise awareness about the Stop Asian Hate movement. Participating businesses say proceeds will benefit Asian Americans Advancing Justice, an organization that works to advance human and civil rights for Asian Americans.

A recent national report distributed by Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition tracking assaults against those who identify as Asian or Pacific Islander, said there have been 6,213 reported acts of violence.

In an effort to unify the community and create stronger roots, the local businesses are offering special deals, events and discounts with proceeds going to AAAJ. There’s a checklist of participating businesses provided below. People can also head to the dedicated Facebook event page to see the specific offerings and deals.

“Unfortunately, xenophobic attacks are going around our AAPI community, which also stands for Asian American Pacific Islander. And it’s not just us but around the world as well. I believe that others outside our API community can show solidarity by advocating for us,” Bi Chan, Miss Vietnam Florida for 2020 and 2021 said.

Chan, a notable figure in Central Florida’s Vietnamese community, said people can show solidarity by supporting local Asian-owned businesses. She said helping people keep the culture alive and learning to appreciate it goes a long way.

“We’ll be using the hashtag #feedingpositivity to bring awareness and to spread love among our community. One of my favorite quotes is from Ellen DeGeneres. She would say ‘be kind to one another,’ and I hope we can follow that and just, you know, just spread the love everywhere.”

People who participate are encouraged to post on social media and tag the businesses they are patronizing. The coalition is working to raise $10,000 dollars and will post the final number on the Facebook event page.

The campaign runs from May 1 through May 15.