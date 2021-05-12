Mega Millions jackpot grows to $430 million

Clear icon
Cathleigh Winningham
, Producer

Florida Lottery
,
Mega Millions
ORLANDO, Fla. – Feeling lucky? You may just want to play the lottery.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $430 million.

Lottery officials say no one matched all of the numbers and the Mega ball in Tuesday’s $402 million drawing.

The winning numbers in that drawing were: 7-8-20-36-39 and a Mega ball of 22.

Officials say 13 people matched four out of five numbers, which carries a cash prize of $500.

The next drawing is set for Friday night.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

