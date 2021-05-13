Marion County deputy falsified information leading to 4 arrests, internal review finds

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A former Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Thursday following a months-long investigation into four arrests where his supervisors say he included false information in his reports.

David Ur, 46, turned himself into the Marion County Jail Thursday. His bail was set at $4,000.

According to a news release, a routine review in December found issues with Ur’s reports. Supervisors say he also failed to activate his body camera per department policy. He was sent to remedial reporting writing classes after that review.

In March, it was discovered Ur had used false information in four arrest reports. He was suspended and an internal investigation was launched, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ur had been with the department since October 2019 and resigned from the sheriff’s office while he was under investigation.

After meeting with State Attorney Bill Gladson’s office the sheriff’s office determined that the false information led to the arrest of four people. The State Attorney’s Office dropped those charges against those individuals and filed four charges against Ur for making a false official statement.

“As public servants, integrity, honesty and trust are paramount to our character and to the performance of our duties. Each one of my supervisors work hard every day making sure my deputies adhere to what is expected of them,” Sheriff Billy Woods said in a statement. “The poor actions of this one person certainly do not accurately reflect the great job that the rest of these deputies do, day in and day out.”

The sheriff’s office did not disclose what Ur falsified in his arrest reports leading to the arrests of four people.

News 6 has requested the internal investigation report for those details.