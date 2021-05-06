Man found nude at day care accused of decapitating grandmother, Marion deputies say

A man arrested for running around a daycare nude is now charged with the murder of a 77-year-old woman, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

OCALA, Fla. – A man arrested for running around a day care nude is now charged with the murder of a 77-year-old woman, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said 31-year Nicholas James Trench faces charges fo second-degree murder, first-degree arson and abuse of a dead body.

Deputies said they responded to a well-being check at a home in the 10600 block of SW 75th Terrace on March 26 and crews found a fire was set in the home.

Law enforcement officers said once the fire was put out they found the body of 77-year-old Alice Trench. The sheriff’s office said the victim’s body was decapitated and her left arm was removed.

Nicholas Trench was arrested while at a nearby day care, according to the sheriff’s office. The day care is about 1,600 feet from the home and records show employees had to move children inside after Nicholas Trench broke a fence to get on the property.

When deputies took him into custody, he said he could not remember anything before the arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Surveillance footage at the home shows Nicholas Trench retrieving a handsaw, disposing of a garbage bag full of bloody clothing and he was also caught starting a fire.