Marion County man, 86, killed when truck runs red light, crashes into his van, FHP says

An 86-year-old Citra man was killed Wednesday afternoon in Marion County when his van was struck by a truck that ran a red light, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened around 1 p.m. at U.S. 301 and County Road 318.

The FHP said the man was driving a van east on C.R. 318 and had a green light as he approached the intersection with U.S. 301.

A truck driven by a 26-year-old Bartow man was heading south on U.S. 301 and ran a red light, crashing into the van, the FHP said.

The Citra man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from his van during the crash, troopers said. He was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the FHP.

The truck driver was not injured, troopers said.

No other details have been released.