What the shell? Woman struck in head by turtle that crashed through windshield on I-95 in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – It’s not unusual for rocks and other debris to crash through a windshield and injure a driver or passenger — but a turtle?

A 71-year-old woman riding with her daughter on Florida’s Interstate 95 suffered a gashed forehead Wednesday when a turtle smashed through the windshield of their car, striking her, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.

[TRENDING: What ingredients make a vaccine? | DeSantis signs ‘anti-riot’ bill into law]

The daughter pulled over and got help from another motorist. According to a 911 recording, both were surprised by what they found.

“There is a turtle in there,” the man can be overheard saying.

Ad

“A turtle!” the daughter exclaimed. “An actual turtle?”

The gash drew a lot of blood, but the woman was not seriously hurt. The turtle was likely crossing the interstate and got knocked into the air by another vehicle.

“I swear to God this lady has the worst luck of anything,” the daughter told the 911 operator as she tended to her injured mother.

The turtle, on the other hand, had the best luck of anything — it just had a few scratches on its shell and was released back into the nearby woods, Port Orange police Officer Andre Fleming said.

Five years ago, a similar accident occurred on I-4 in Volusia County.

The freak accident happened on I-4 west near Deltona.

Nicole Bjanes said she left her Daytona Beach home and was heading to Seminole County when the crazy collision happened.

Ad

”It’s just not something you see everyday,” Bjanes said.

According to troopers, a vehicle clipped the turtle, sending it into the air. The turtle then crashed through the windshield of another car, shattering its windshield and landing on the dashboard, the FHP said.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Strange Florida newsletter, sent every Friday.