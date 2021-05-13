Missing Georgia teen could be in Daytona Beach area

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a Georgia teen who could be in the area.

The police department shared an alert from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia for J’Kwon Calhoun.

According to the sheriff’s office, Calhoun ran away from his foster home in Naylor, Georgia. He has been in contact with family members through social media claiming to be in the Daytona Beach area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Calhoun is asked to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 229-671-2900.