Orlando restaurant owners team up for pizza place in Mills 50 District

Future site of Pigzza at the corner of Mill Avenue and Oregon Street in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two Orlando restaurant owners are joining forces to open a new pizza concept in Orlando’s trendy Mills 50 District.

Thomas Ward, the owner of Pig Floyd’s Urban Barbacoa, and Al Palo, the owner/operator of Stasio’s Italian Deli, discussed the new venture on Ward’s podcast, “Beyond the Smoke.”

“I kept bothering him about ‘I wanted to do a pizza place,’ and what happened?” Ward said to Palo on the podcast.

“We’re doing a pizza place,” Palo replied through a chuckle.

The restaurateurs’ new location will come with an interesting name, Pigzza, in what appears to be a prime piece of real estate along Mills Avenue. Concept art posted online of Pigzza appears to show the new restaurant setting up shop next to Will’s Pub, which sits at 1042 N. Mills Ave.

“Let’s talk about the name,” Ward said on the podcast. “When I came with the name, you were like, “That name sucks.”

The two owners went on to agree that people will learn to love it.

Pigzza already has an Instagram page but it doesn’t offer any details on when the new restaurant will open up with the profile only reading “COMING SOON to Mills Ave.”