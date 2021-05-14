Disney honors 92-year-old cast member, Navy veteran for Armed Forces Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – At 17 years old, Alex Stromski enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in World War II. Decades later, he’s now a cast member at Walt Disney World and helping create “magic” for guests, according to Disney officials on the company’s blog.

Ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, the park honored 92-year-old Stromski for his service in a flag-raising ceremony at Magic Kingdom.

“I’m honored and humbled,” Stromski said in the blog. “This is something I never would have expected.”

Prior to working at Disney, the veteran served in three wars and went to flight school at Naval Air Station Pensacola, where he was classmates with future astronaut Neil Armstrong, according to officials. He retired as a lieutenant commander from the Navy in 1967.

Once Disney World opened in 1971, he become an annual passholder and become a cast member at Pinocchio’s Village Haus in 2013 at 85 years old.

“I love helping create the experiences that families will remember for years,” he said in the blog. “I especially enjoy meeting the military families and veterans who visit us.”

