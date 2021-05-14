Family convinced to get COVID-19 vaccine after new CDC mask guidelines

Mask required signs are coming down at businesses across Central Florida after the CDC’s new rules stating those who are vaccinated don’t have to wear masks.

One day after the Centers for Disease Control announced those who are fully vaccinated don’t have to wear their masks outdoors or indoors, with exceptions, Jessica Rivera and her entire family were convinced to get vaccinated.

“The reason why I took it is because of the news,” Rivera said at the at Barnett Park vaccine site. “You know you don’t have to use the mask no more and I did it for my family too, that is why we are here, the four of us.”

All four in the SUV rolled down their windows and rolled up their sleeves showing off their Band-Aids post shot.

[RELATED: Those fully vaccinated can mostly ditch masks indoors, CDC says]

“I got to do it, I got it do it,” Rivera recalled after watching the news last night.

An incentive of some sorts to get more people vaccinated, as data shows many counties in Central Florida are not yet at herd immunity.

Ad

County Population Number vaccinated (1 or 2 doses) Percentage vaccinated (1 or 2 doses) Brevard 606,795 256,828 42.3% Flagler 115,434 53,471 46.3% Lake 371,145 172,089 46.4% Marion 369,656 139,656 37.8% Orange 1,147,322 583,471 40% Osceola 399,278 148,961 37.3% Polk 716,426 256,211 35.8% Seminole 485,919 188,446 38.8% Sumter 139,281 84,526 60.7% Volusia 551,395 225,480 40.9%

Based on population, Orange has the most people vaccinated (583,471) with Flagler the fewest (53,471). Based on percentage of population, Sumter County has the most residents vaccinated (60.7%) and Polk the fewest (35.8%).

In Seminole County, 44.9% of their residents have had at least one or more doses of the vaccine.

“COVID is not over,” said Steven Lerner, Senior Planner for the Seminole County Office of Emergency Management. “To only have 44% is extremely low, that tells us the majority of individuals have not been vaccinated.”

[TRENDING: Disney reacts to new CDC mask rules | Rocket launch could bring ‘glowing’ sky to Fla. | Can trolls be charged in murder case?]

Ad

Leaders hoping the new CDC guidelines can be an incentive for more families like Rivera’s as demand has died down for vaccines.

“There is a little bit of peer pressure,” Dr. Todd Husty, Seminole County’s Medical Director, said. “There is now a reward for getting vaccinated. I think that’s great. I think whatever convinces people to get the vaccine is good.”