Orlando’s rental assistance program to begin accepting applications next week

ORLANDO, Fla. – The portal for Orlando’s emergency rental assistance program will open next week for those facing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicants will be able to submit information Tuesday, starting at 8 a.m., for financial assistance, which is being funded with $8.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

According to the city, qualifying households have to be experiencing or experienced financial hardship due to the virus, have one or more residents at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability and have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income, which for a family of four is $61,050.

The program will also give priority to households at or below 50% of the area median income, which is $38,150 for a family of four, or have someone residing in the home who has been unemployed for 90 days.

Applicants will have to provide proof of occupancy in the rental residence, which could be a copy of the lease, rent receipts or other documents that have prove they live there.

On top of those requirements, the city is also requiring that rental residences will have to be in the Orlando city limits. Click here to verify if you fall within those limits. Applicants can also apply for assistance on past due rent and current rent with the monthly bill amount not exceeding $4,000.

These payments will be paid directly to the landlord.

For more information on the program, click here.