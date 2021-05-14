Seniors can get a free ride to Orange County recreation center, Barnett Park vaccine sites

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – With the largest coronavirus vaccine sites in Orange County set to close this month Lynx plans to continue offering free rides to seniors to the newer community vaccination sites.

Orange County Jerry Demings announced the partnership with Lynx and the county would continue even after the Orange County Convention Center stops offering shots on May 22 and the FEMA-support site at Valencia College closes on May 26.

Access Lynx will pick up and bring home seniors to the county vaccine sites at recreation centers as well as the drive-thru site at Barnett Park.

The service is offered Monday through Friday and trips via Lynx are available beginning May 17.

To set up a ride, seniors can call 3-1-1 or 407-836-3111 during the weekdays. Riders are asked to schedule a pick up at least two days prior to when they would like to go. All of the recreation vaccine sites are walk-up and do not require an appointment. Barnett Park will begin offering appointments May 17 but one is not required.

For a list of locations and hours click here.

The county and Lynx partnered in February offering free rides to seniors helping them to get the COVID-19 shot at the convention center site. Since it started nearly 750 trips have been made to the vaccine sites and more than 450 seniors were vaccinated with the help of this effort.