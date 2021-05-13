How to find COVID-19 vaccine sites in Florida for anyone 12 and older

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021, file photo, Florida seniors have their temperatures taken before receiving the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Health System in Miami. COVID-19 hospitalizations are plunging among older Americans. The falling numbers show the countrys vaccination strategy is working, pushing deaths lower and easing pressure on the frayed hospital system. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

This story was first published Dec. 28, 2020 and is updated daily with the latest coronavirus vaccine information for Central Florida.

Anyone 12 and older is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida at numerous pharmacy, county and state-run vaccination sites.

In May, the Federal Drug Administration gave the green light to begin offering the Pfizer shots to children 12 and up. Anyone over 18 years old may receive any of the available three vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis first opened up vaccines to seniors over 65 at the end of December when vaccination efforts first began in the U.S. Even months after the initial vaccine roll out, seniors make up a large majority of Florida’s vaccinated residents. Nearly 5 million people over 65 in Florida have had at least their first dose by mid-May, according to Florida Department of Health data.

Federal health officials are working to achieve at least a 70% vaccination rate across the U.S. Florida has more than 21 million residences, according to the latest U.S. Census.

Nearly 9.4 million people in Florida have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the department of health database. Of those, more than 7.2 million have received both shots or the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

The Florida Department of Health launched vaccine hotlines for all 67 counties. The full list of toll-free numbers can be found here. The state also has an online vaccine appointment queue at myvaccine.fl.gov where eligible residents can register for shots and be notified when they are available.

The federal government rolled out a new website at vaccines.gov where people can search for available vaccine locations near them. This will search vaccine sites across the country by location down to 1 mile from your zip code and vaccine maker.

There is also a text option. Text your zip code to GETVAX (for English) or VACUNA (for Spanish) to get a list of vaccine locations in response.

Retail pharmacy options

All Publix supermarket locations in Florida are offering shots by appointment or walk-up.

Find a list of CVS Pharmacy locations and make an appointment for a vaccine here.

Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are offering vaccines, click here to register and find a list of locations.

Some Winn-Dixie locations are offering shots by appointment. Appointments can be made here.

Walgreens pharmacies in certain counties are offering vaccines by appointment or walk-up, click here to find out if it’s offered in your area.

Harveys Supermarket locations are offering vaccines. Appointments can be made here.

Fresco y Más pharmacy locations in Florida are offering vaccine appointments. Click here to learn more.

Places of Worship

Florida is also hosting vaccine sites at places of worship to reach underserved communities. Those sites continue to change and the full running list can be found here.

Mobile sites operating during weekends

The state is supporting mobile or pop-up vaccine events during the weekend to help make the vaccine more accessible outside of the workweek. Those sites continue to change and are posted weekly here.

Central Florida vaccine locations

The following counties in Central Florida have shared information to help people register for appointments and get more information on vaccine availability.

Veterans Affairs

The Orlando Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Lake Nona and the Lake Baldwin VA Medical Center are offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics for veterans of any age, their caregivers, spouses and some beneficiaries under the Saves Lives Act signed by President Joe Biden on March 24.

To register, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ or walk-in to any clinic at the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona, Lake Baldwin VA Medical Center, Viera VA Health Care Center, and Daytona Beach VA Multispecialty CBOC.

For more information on times and locations, click or tap here.

Brevard County

To pre-register for an appointment in Brevard County, call 866-201-5420 or visit myvaccine.fl.gov.

People who qualify under these priority groups must make an appointment.

The vaccine site is a drive-thru located at 2555 Judge Fran Jamieson Way in Viera.

A driver’s license or healthcare badge is required at the time of the appointment.

Flagler County

To pre-register for a vaccine appointment in Flagler County, call 1-866-201-1541 or visit myvaccine.fl.gov.

Vaccinations have been taking place at the Flagler County Fairgrounds at 150 Sawgrass Road in Bunnell. Drivers are asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment.

Lake County

To pre-register for an appointment in Lake County, call 866-201-6909 or visit myvaccine.fl.gov.

There are three county and/or state-run sites in Lake County.

Health officials said as more vaccines come in an announcement will be made through the Lake County DOH website, lake.floridahealth.gov or on Twitter at @FLHealthLake.

Marion County

The Department of Health in Marion County COVID-19 vaccination operations is at Paddock Mall, located at 3100 Southwest College Road in Ocala.

The Paddock Mall vaccination site is open for appointments each Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, offering several hundred vaccination appointments each day.

To pre-register for vaccines in Marion County, visit http://tinyurl.com/MarionCOVIDvax or call 352-644-2590.

Orange County

The Orange County Department of Health is administering COVID-19 shots at the Orange County Convention Center and plans to stop using the mass vaccine location by May 22. The county has turned to a new strategy, offering pop-up or mobile vaccine sites around the county.

Residents can pre-register and find a full list of vaccine locations in Orange County at OCFL.net/vaccines where they can also sign up for email updates to learn more about vaccine distribution.

Here is the direct link to register.

The county will also provide updates via text if people text OCFLCOVID to 888777.

For those without smartphones or computers, community centers will also offer registration for the vaccine. The East Orange, Taft, Holden Heights and Center Hills community centers will have staff available to help people 65 and older register for vaccine appointments. Within the city of Orlando, the Beardall Senior Center on Delaney Avenue and L. Claudia Allen Senior Center on Mable Butler Avenue will be available to help residents register.

This link has step-by-step registration instructions.

Valencia College West Campus | Walk up

The White House announced federally supported vaccine sites in Florida in early March. One of those is now operating at the Valencia College West Campus at 1800 South Kirkman Road.

The site is walk-up only.

The FEMA-supported vaccine site in Orlando is scheduled to close May 26.

Osceola County

To pre-register for a vaccine appointment in Osceola County call 866-201-6507 or visit myvaccine.fl.gov.

Osceola is coordinating with Osceola County Emergency Management and community partners to offer community-based and mass vaccination clinics as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more readily available. Residents should continue to check osceola.floridahealth.gov for updates.

The vaccine site is located at the Kissimmee City Chambers Park and Community Center (2380 Smith Street Kissimmee, FL 34744) and is open seven days a week.

The department’s COVID-19 call center is available 24/7 at 1-866-779-6121 or via email at COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Polk County

Registration for a Polk County vaccine appointment can be found at this link or make an appointment by calling 863-298-7500 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

After those appointments are filled, callers will be placed on a registration list for future openings, according to the Polk County DOH.

Seminole County

The Seminole County Office of the Emergency Management in conjunction with the health department began administering shots by appointment at the Oviedo Mall.

People can make an appointment by going to prepareseminole.org or by calling the citizens’ hotline at 407-665-0000 or go directly to Eventbrite to book an appointment.

People can continue to check back on the Eventbrite for cancellations or for when more appointments become available.

Sumter County

The Florida Department of Health in Sumter County is offering vaccinations at the Wildwood Community Center based on vaccine availability.

Vaccine registration is available at myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 1-(866)-201-7196 TTY 1-(833)-476-1457.

If you signed up for vaccination through the state’s pre-registration system by calling 866-201-7196 or online at https://myvaccine.fl.gov/, you will be contacted to re-confirm your interest in vaccination.

Global Medical Response also continues to provide vaccine shots in Sumter County. Currently, those appointments are happening at Lake Sumter College in Sumterville. On March 8, the Global Medical Response vaccine site will move to St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church.

Volusia County

The Volusia County DOH and county government continue to hold vaccine events at the Volusia County Fairgrounds in DeLand.

Appointments will need to be made for first doses at myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-201-7314.

The Volusia County Fairgrounds at 3150 E. New York Ave. in DeLand is now a walk-up site with vaccine opportunities on Thursdays and Fridays.

Individuals who are not able to access the internet via a computer, tablet or cellphone may call 866-345-0345 for assistance scheduling an appointment until registrations have reached capacity for this event. Calls will be answered in the order they are received and may be busy due to high call volumes. With high demand and limited supply of vaccines, appointments are expected to fill very quickly.

Future vaccination dates in several locations across the county will be based on vaccine availability. Notifications will be provided to the news media. Information also will be posted online at Volusia.org/coronavirus.

Below is a map of all current vaccine sites around Central Florida.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.