Get your COVID-19 vaccine questions answered during News 6′s phone bank

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is providing viewers with another chance to get their COVID-19 vaccine questions answered by doctors and medical professionals during a phone bank Friday afternoon.

The lines will open at 4 p.m. and calls will be answered through 7:30 p.m. Staff from AdventHealth will be available to address concerns and provide facts about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The number to call is 888-436-6665. Questions can also be submitted using the form at the bottom of this story.

Friday’s event comes two weeks after News 6 hosted Vaccine Day on May 7. During that phone bank, health care providers from AdventHealth answered more than 700 calls from viewers who were curious about the potential side effects of the vaccine and whether getting inoculated was the best option for them.

Dr. Tim Hendrix, of AdventHealth Orlando, said he and his team helped convince those callers that the vaccine is safe and effective.

“We really have gotten great results tonight in getting the message out about the vaccine, making people comfortable and trying to get this pandemic under control because unless we get more people vaccinated this is not going to get over really soon,” he said.

One of the most common questions was from viewers who wanted to know how and where to get a vaccine.

For help on that, you can click here for a county-by-county breakdown. You can also enter your ZIP code in the White House vaccine locator, available here. To get a list of locations near you, text your ZIP code to 438829.