Orlando ranked among worst beer cities in US, survey says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando is ranked among the worst cities in the country for beer enthusiasts, according to a survey by a real estate company.

The survey conducted by Clever Real Estate ranked the City Beautiful at No. 44 for its beer scene out of the 50 most populous metropolitan areas in the country.

The company said it looked at four categories when determining its rankings:

The number of breweries within each metro area

The density of breweries per 100 square miles

The number of beers per brewery

The number of beer styles per brewery

The cities in the bottom 10, which includes Orlando, were dinged for a low density of breweries and a lack of variety of beer styles among those breweries.

According to the data in this survey, there are 30 breweries within 100 square miles of Orlando’s center and those breweries average an offering of about nine different beer styles, like pilsners, IPAs, lagers and alike. For comparison, the No. 1 ranked city on the list, San Francisco, has 144 breweries within 100 square miles of the city’s center with those breweries offering an average of 11 different styles of beer.

Orlando ranked the lowest on the list among Florida’s major cities — Miami came in at No. 43, Jacksonville at No. 39 and Tampa ranked the highest on the list at No. 8.

The top five beer cities, according to the survey, are No. 1 San Francisco, No. 2 Indianapolis, No. 3 Chicago, No. 4 Philadelphia and No. 5 Los Angeles.

Orlando beat out Las Vegas, Birmingham, Memphis, New Orleans, Riverside, California and Salt Lake City.