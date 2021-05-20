Orange County ‘could not be in a better position’ as COVID-19 cases decline, leaders say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders said COVID-19 cases are declining and things are looking a lot better in the county compared to a few months ago.

Health experts with AdventHealth said they notice the difference, too.

“I think we can attribute that to a couple of things, one is vaccinations are getting out in arms and that’s protecting us all from COVID-19. I think also we’re seeing the summertime, people are out, spreading out a little bit,” Dr. Steven Smith, AdventHealth’s Chief Scientific Officer said.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health explained Wednesday the county is reaching a turning point.

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,856 new positive test results on Wednesday for the state.

Dr. Raul Pino said the county’s percentage rate is also getting lower.

“This week could be the first week that we are below 5%. At the end of the week, we’ll know if that is the case, but following the trend everything has been below five for the last few days, so the week should behave the same way,” Dr. Raul Pino with FDOH said.

The improvement also comes as the Orange County Convention Center prepares to close its vaccine site on Friday, May 21.

Paul Snyder, 46, was able to get his second dose at the convention center on Thursday.

“I think they’ve done a great job at getting people vaccinated in mass I just hope they continue to stress the importance of the virus. It still exists,” Snyder said.