Former President Trump plans rally stops in Florida, other battleground states

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. Former President Trump will find out whether he gets to return to Facebook on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, when the social networks quasi-independent Oversight Board plans to announce its ruling in the case involving the former president. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Former President Donald Trump is resuming his signature campaign-style rallies.

He told right-wing media outlet “One America News” that he’s planning rallies in Florida, Ohio and North Carolina.

[TRENDING: Fiancé confesses in shooting death of tattoo worker | Why’s it so windy in Fla. right now? | Ana becomes first named storm of 2021 hurricane season ]

Trump says he will be releasing a schedule soon.

Aides say the former president has been eager to return to the rally stage. Though he’s not on the ballot, Trump has been assisting embattled GOP incumbents and candidates running in the 2022 midterm elections.

Ad

He has also teased a potential White House bid in 2024.