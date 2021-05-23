Breaking down the case against Joel Greenberg

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty in federal court last week to six charges, including sex trafficking of a minor.

The guilty pleas are expected to be the first in a long line of dominos that could be falling in other cases.

[TRENDING: 80 girls’ yearbook photos edited by Florida high school employee | Nearly naked Fla. woman leads police on chase | Toddler accidentally shoots 2-year-old in Polk County ]

Ad

News 6 Investigator Mike DeForest has been covering the Greenberg case.

He breaks down where it stands, and what could happen next on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” with Justin Warmoth.

DeForest also explains the questions that Greenberg’s stalking victim, Brian Beute, is now raising about the investigation.