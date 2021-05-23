Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

DeLand man, 95, drowns in his swimming pool, deputies say

Man’s wife found him in pool

Brenda Argueta
, Digital Journalist

Deland
Volusia County
DELAND, Fla. – A 95-year-old DeLand man drowned in the pool at his home Friday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was found by his wife, who told deputies she left the house and came back in the afternoon to find him face down in the pool, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office said the man, identified as Emerson Bissinger, was working in the yard and on the pool early Friday. He was found in the pool along with his glasses and walker, according to deputies.

Deputies said there were no signs of foul play.

