Man drowns while trying to save 11-year-old grandson at Playalinda Beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man’s effort to save his 11-year-old grandson as the boy struggled in rough surf at Playalinda Beach ended with the man drowning.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a 58-year-old Kissimmee man was with his family on Sunday around 3:30 p.m. when he noticed his grandson struggling to swim so he went in the water to help him.

As they were on their way back to the shore, the man was swept under by a wave. He disappeared in the water for a few minutes and when he resurfaced he was unresponsive.

Deputies said CPR was performed but the man died.