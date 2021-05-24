Florida announces end to federally-funded boost to unemployment benefits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – On Monday, Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity announced the state will be withdrawing from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program removing additional funds from those who receive unemployment payments.

The DEO made the announcement with a post on Twitter that stated the withdrawal will take effect on June 26.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program gives people who are currently on unemployment a $300 weekly payment from the federal government in addition to the state’s unemployment payment — which is a minimum of $32 and a maximum of $275.

The state said this is part of the DEO’s “Return to Work” initiative, according to a news release. The release also states that Florida will continue other federal reemployment assistance benefit programs — including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation — for the time being.

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida’s economy has bounced back tremendously with over 460,000 jobs available throughout our state and the strongest economic conditions in the nation,” Dane Eagle, Secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said in a news release. “Florida’s employers are also seeing employment growth, as more Floridians, including some who completely left the workforce, are now eagerly reentering the workforce. Transitioning away from this benefit will help meet the demands of small and large businesses who are ready to hire and expand their workforce.”

This announcement comes a little more than a week after Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was working on ways to address the workforce issues many businesses have been experiencing across the state.

“Here’s what I would do, if you are going to do the federal money on top of the state, I would rather apply that as a reemployment assistance, assistance for getting employed again,” DeSantis said at the time.

State officials have not said if those federal payments will be repurposed for that.

The governor also announced the work search requirement will return for those receiving unemployment benefits. DeSantis lifted the requirement that people receiving benefits look for work early in the pandemic when unemployment was rising and few were hiring, but he said May will be the last month when the search for work requirement will not be in place.

