Flying again: TSA screened almost as many travelers Sunday compared to 2019

Airline passengers wait to check-in at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Houston. Airline travel is increasing as more Americans are getting the COVID-19 vaccination. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

More and more Americans are taking to the skies again. Almost as often as they did prior to the pandemic.

The Transportation Security Administration says on Sunday, it screened almost the same amount of people as it did on the same date in 2019 -- 90% to be exact.

At the same time in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, the TSA reported a little more than 260,000 screenings. The new numbers beat last week’s record.

But there is some bad news, more passengers are violating mask rules.

On Monday, the FAA says it received almost 2,000 reports of people doing so.

Airports around the country are gearing up for a busy Memorial Day weekend.