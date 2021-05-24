Here are 5 steps to talk to your friends about COVID-19 vaccine

More than 10 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, according to the Department of Health but with a population of more than 21 million about half of the people in the state have yet to receive a vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has posted a five-step method for talking to your friends and family who have not received a vaccine yet to help them make their decision about getting their shots.

1. Make sure to listen to any questions

The CDC said the amount of information and misinformation about the vaccines can be overwhelming.

Health officials said it’s important to not judge anyone for a concern they may have about a vaccine.

It is important to acknowledge a family member or friend’s emotions about the situation, according to the CDC.

2. Ask open-ended questions about concerns

The CDC said it is critical to not sound judgmental when asking open-ended questions about a worry a friend might have about the vaccine.

3. Ask before offering information

Health officials recommend asking a friend if you can share some information about the vaccine instead of just telling them all the facts. This method will make sure you are not pushing unwanted information on a pal.

If you don’t have the answer to a question they have, you may also offer the chance to do some research to provide factual information to your friend.

4. Look for a reason why they may want a vaccine

The CDC said most people who get a vaccine are protecting someone close to them. Health officials said after addressing concerns and answering a friend’s question about the vaccine you may share a common goal the both of you have and how a vaccine helps them hit the mark.

“The reasons that someone may choose to get vaccinated will always be those that are most compelling to them personally,” the CDC posted online.

5. Help get them an appointment

Once a friend or family member has decided to get a vaccine, do anything you can to make the process easy for them. The CDC said help sign them up for an appointment near their house and make sure they have the proper accommodations so they can take time out of their day to get the shot.

To see more about the five-step method from the CDC, click this link.