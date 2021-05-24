Orange County vaccine trailer making stops at Goodwill stores

Orange County's "I Got my Shot" trailer was making a stop there made a stop at the Goodwill store in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – Stephane Byrd-Parrales got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on Monday. She came to the Goodwill store in Apopka after she learned Orange County’s “I Got my Shot” trailer was making a stop there.

She explained she was hesitant to get the shot but finally decided to get it.

“We have 12 grandchildren so I’m doing it for them really. I want to be around a lot longer for them,” Byrd-Parrales said.

The state said over 10 million Floridians have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The improvement comes as the federally-supported site at Valencia College prepares to close on Tuesday. The site has been opened since March and has administered more than 200,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Though residents will have other options to get the vaccine through smaller and more community-oriented sites.

Jonas Ayala, 38, brought his wife and mother-in-law to get their vaccines at Goodwill on Monday because it was the most convenient for them.

“We work from Monday to Saturday sometimes and also we weren’t certain of getting the vaccine, but I see that everyone is getting it, and I know it will benefit humanity,” Ayala said.

The “I Got my Shot” vaccine trailer will make another stop on Tuesday at the Goodwill store on 4780 South Goldenrod Road from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.