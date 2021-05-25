Seminole County vaccine sites to accept walk-ins only

The Oviedo Mall general manager wants to save the mall by building a residential 55+ community on the property. (Image: WKMG)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Mass vaccination sites in Seminole County will only allow walk-ins beginning next week.

Starting June 1, appointments will not be an option for shots at the Oviedo Mall and Sanford North Branch Library.

[TRENDING: Cosmic wonder: Supermoon eclipse | Feral hogs run wild, damage lawns | Groomer sentenced for breaking dog’s tail]

County leaders said the sites will accept walk-ins through June 19, when the county-run sites are slated to close.

Seminole County will then shift its vaccine strategy and offer doses at mobile sites. People can check to see where crews will set up operations here.

Ad

Health leaders are also encouraging residents to get their shots at local pharmacies.