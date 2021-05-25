No masks on the job: SeaWorld eases face covering policy for fully vaccinated workers

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fully vaccinated SeaWorld Orlando ambassadors no longer have to wear masks on the job, according to a company spokesperson.

The theme park company is the first Central Florida amusement park to forego face coverings for its fully vaccinated workers. The coronavirus-era policy is an extension of a change they announced earlier in May, allowing guests who are fully vaccinated to roam its parks without a mask.

Seaworld’s revised policies also apply to Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove.

“We will not require proof of vaccine, but ask our guests to respectfully comply with our revised policy,” the park’s website says.

SeaWorld said these changes are to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s current coronavirus vaccine guidelines.

According to the CDC’s updated guidance, fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities that one did prior to the pandemic without keeping six feet apart. The agency clarifies that fully vaccinated individuals must still follow federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws including local business and workplace regulations.