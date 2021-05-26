Daytona Tortugas announce full capacity at its home games starting next week

The first home game for the Daytona Tortugas will be on May 11.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Starting next week, the Daytona Tortugas will be able to have stands filled with fans.

The team announced starting June 1, Jackie Robinson Ballpark will be open at full capacity for its home games.

The Daytona Tortugas will face the Clearwater Threshers Tuesday evening and keep safety measures in place, such as social distancing in concession lines.

The team said fully vaccinated fans will no longer be required to wear masks, per updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tickets for the remaining 48 home games will be available for purchase online or at the team box office. The team’s first home game was back on May 11.

