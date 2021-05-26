Iraq war veteran receives mortgage-free home ahead of Memorial Day

EUSTIS, Fla. – Iraq war veteran Nasir Khan and his wife, Paulette, could not hold back their tears on Wednesday as they walked into their new home.

“We have no words. I’m speechless, just speechless,” Khan said.

Khan, an Army Specialist, joined the military out of Massachusetts in 2003. He was injured while serving in Iraq.

He said the memories during his time in combat are still rough to talk about.

“It was an experience,” Khan said.

He and his wife live in South Florida. The two explained their living situation wasn’t the best which is why they looked for help through the organization “Building Homes for Heroes”

Khan was later selected to get a new mortgage-free home.

“Where we are coming from to this is life-changing. Life-changing -- that’s what’s going through my head right now. The opportunities this is going to open up for us, it only looks up from here,” Khan said.

The house is located in Eustis and was remodeled within three months with the goal to give something back to someone who gave it his all.

“Being able to give a mortgage-free home to veterans supports them and shows them that there’s hope,” Cody Brannon with Building Homes for Heroes said. “Don’t give up. Keep fighting because there is help out there.”