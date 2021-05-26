Milk District receives 2021 national accreditation for driving local economy

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Milk District received a 2021 national accreditation through the Main Street program, which recognizes districts that have advanced “economic vitality and quality of life.”

The district was evaluated by Orlando Main Streets, a program created in 2008, that provides resources to designated Main Street districts. The Milk District is one of 889 nationally accredited Main Street programs for 2021.

“During an incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to drive impressive local recovery efforts, champion small businesses, and foster vibrant downtown districts. I am inspired by their hard work and confident that these accredited communities will continue to help their downtowns flourish in the next stages of recovery,” President and CEO of Main Street America Patrice Frey in a release said.

The Main Street America nonprofit helps revitalize “older and historic commercial districts” and recognizes neighborhoods and communities that build stronger communities, according to their website.

Businesses in the Milk District were able to receive the support they needed through grants and benefit programs, according to a release. The Milk District was evaluated on criteria that determine if the community is “building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs.”

“National accreditation lets us know that we are on the right path,” Zac Alfson, executive director of the Milk District said in a statement. “From best practices to research and training and a robust network of peers doing the same work across the nation, Main Street America gives us a model and support system for improving the independent business climate in our neighborhood, and making The Milk District an attractive destination for locals and visitors alike.”

According to the Milk District’s website, the district joined the Orlando Main Streets program in 2016.