NFL OKs most stadiums to be full of fans

The NFL announced most of its teams will be able to have full stadiums this year.

The league expects to roll back some coronavirus-era capacity restrictions come fall.

A spokesperson said the league also expects teams to host fans at training camps this summer and are finalizing plans to do so safely. Training camps for most teams start in July.

As of now, 30 out of 32 teams will be able to fill their stadiums, according to the NFL. However, the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos are trending in the right direction, according to the league.

The NFL said it is still working with teams on protocols for mask and vaccination requirements for fans. Fully vaccinated players, coaches and staff can already forego masks. It said it would follow guidelines set by local and state officials as well as public health experts.