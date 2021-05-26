White House, Snapchat team up to encourage young people to get vaccinated.

The White House is teaming up with Snapchat to try and convince young people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The social media platform launched an augmented reality lens that mimics a phone call with President Joe Biden. In the simulated call, Biden says COVID-19 variants are impacting young people and getting vaccinated can help them protect their families.

Vaccine rates in the U.S. are plateauing and people 24 and younger are seeing lower vaccination rates than older Americans.

Experts are focusing on the age group to help reach Biden’s goal of getting 70% of adults at least one shot by the Fourth of July. One reason young people may not be getting vaccinated as much is because they don’t face a high chance of serious illness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns they could still face long-term symptoms if they get sick.

The new Snapchat lens also features calls with Vice President Kamala Harris, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Viral Immunologist Kizzmekia Corbett.