Teen, man critically injured in hail of gunfire at Eatonville motel, police say

EATONVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were shot and critically wounded in a hail of gunfire early Thursday outside an Eatonville motel, police said.

The shooting was reported around 4:40 a.m. at Eatonville Hometown Suites on East Kennedy Boulevard near West Street, not far from the Eatonville Police Department.

Eatonville police said a dark colored newer model Kia or Infiniti with dark tint drove up to the motel and a man got out of the car and fired 20 to 25 shots, striking the man and teen, who were among a group of people. The shooter then sped away, police said.

Both victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where they underwent surgery and were in critical but stable condition, police said.

The man, believed to be the intended target, was shot three times, police said.

The teen, who came out of the motel and ran away when the shots were fired, was struck in the leg, police said.

“He was just in the wrong place,” police said.

UPDATE: Eatonville PD says two people were shot just before 5 this morning and rushed to ORMC. There is one adult victim and one 17-Year-old juvenile. Police say the shooter quickly drove away from the motel. I’ll have a live report with more information at 9am. — Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) May 27, 2021

Police said they have identified a person of interest in the case and are looking for him.

A motive in the shooting is not known.

Police said some of the incident was captured on a surveillance camera, and investigators are working to review the video.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Police described the area as a high-crime location. Earlier this month, a woman was stabbed to death at the same hotel.

