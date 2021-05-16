Eatonville police seeking suspect in stabbing death

The Eatonville Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that could lead to an arrest of a suspect following a stabbing death on May 8.

Police are looking for 55-year-old Barbara Kay Hartfield, who is wanted for premeditated first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following the stabbing death of Felisha C. Johnson.

Police said Hartfield fled the scene of the stabbing in an older Honda Accord with tape on one of her windows.

Police said Hartfield is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they are asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.