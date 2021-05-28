Florida won’t release COVID-19 data during Memorial Day weekend

Henry Hernandez, his wife Karina Gonzalez and their children Jose Sebastian, 2, and Laura, 6, of Colombia, walk towards the baggage claim area at Miami International Airport, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Miami. The couple were surprised to be offered the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine upon arrival to the U.S. It is their first overseas trip since the pandemic began last year. Florida's Emergency Management Agency is running the program through Sunday. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The data scientists at the Florida Department of Health plan to take a few days off from providing new COVID-19 case numbers and other figures during the Memorial Day weekend.

The department announced Friday that the reports won’t be released Saturday, Sunday or Monday. When updates resume on Tuesday, the numbers will reflect cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations from several days.

[TRENDING: Why a son was ticketed for accidentally running over his dad | Residents on secret ‘difficult list’ | Who’s getting pulled over in Fla.?]

Ad

The state has provided a daily release of COVID-19 data for about a year. The dashboard and other reports depict the pandemic’s current grip on the state.

This weekend will mark the third time since the pandemic hit Florida in March 2020 that the FDOH has opted not to release the latest numbers. It will will, however, be the first time the lapse will last more than a day.

The first time was on Thanksgiving and when the figures were released on Black Friday, more than 6,000 new cases were reported. About a month later, the team took a break on Christmas Day.

Ad

Lately, the state has been reporting around 2,000 new cases each day.