Florida won’t release COVID-19 data on Christmas

ORLANDO, Fla. – Scientists at the Florida Department of Health will be taking a break from releasing COVID-19 on Christmas Day.

Residents who rely on the daily report and dashboard for the latest numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths can expect to see new data released on Saturday.

Those numbers this weekend will undoubtedly be higher since they will reflect two days’ worth of data.

Friday will mark the second time since the pandemic hit Florida in March that the FDOH has opted not to release the latest numbers. The first time was Thanksgiving and when the figures were released on Black Friday, more than 6,000 new cases were reported.

In the weeks since that holiday, Florida has been trending around 10,000 new infections per day.

