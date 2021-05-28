News 6 hosts another COVID-19 Vaccine Day

FILE - In this April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe from a vial of the Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The push to get the community vaccinated isn’t over yet.

President Joe Biden set a goal to have 70% of all Americans vaccinated by July 4 but as of now, that number sits at about 50%.

News 6 knows countless viewers still have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and whether it’s right for them, so on Friday, June 4, we’ll be hosting another Vaccine Day event.

The coverage kicks off at 5 a.m. when the first phone bank of the day begins. From then until 10 a.m., doctors and providers from AdventHealth will be available to address your concerns. Later in the day, a second phone bank will be hosted from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The number to call is 888-436-6665.

A live chat will also take place during those phone bank hours in the comments section at the bottom of this article and on the News 6 Facebook page. Questions can be submitted in advance as well through the form embedded in this story.

News 6′s newscasts on June 4 will feature stories aimed at informing viewers about the vaccine and answering some of the most common questions.

Check the News 6 Facebook page throughout the day as well for live Q&A’s and other opportunities to hear from our anchors and reporters.

This event will mark News 6′s second Vaccine Day and third phone bank within the past month.

The first Vaccine Day, hosted May 7, tackled stories proving the COVID-19 vaccine won’t affect fertility, highlighting why doctors are urging parents to get their children vaccinated, providing data on who’s been inoculated and showcasing the struggles of reaching herd immunity.

We also heard the story of Cape Canaveral Hospital’s first COVID-19 patient. After spending 29 days in a medically-induced coma, that man returned to thank the doctors and nurses he credits for saving his life.

More than 700 people called in that day to have their questions answered by Dr. Tim Hendrix and his team during the three-hour phone bank.

“We really have gotten great results tonight in getting the message out about the vaccine, making people comfortable and trying to get this pandemic under control because unless we get more people vaccinated this is not going to get over really soon,” Hendrix said on May 7.

One of the most common questions he and his team heard during that phone bank and the one on May 21 was where to go to get a vaccine.

For information on vaccination locations, you can click here for a county-by-county breakdown. You can also enter your ZIP code in the White House vaccine locator, available here. To get a list of locations near you, text your ZIP code to 438829.