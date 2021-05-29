Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

One dead in shooting in downtown St. Augustine

Suspect in custody after firing multiple rounds

Brittany Muller
, Reporter

Reagan Fink

Crime
St. Augustine
The shooting took place outside Dos Gatos on Hypolita Street in downtown St. Augustine.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Augustine Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday. It happened outside Dos Gatos on Hypolita Street.

Authorities told News 6 partner WJXT that the suspect is in custody after firing multiple rounds killing one person.

Officers said the shooting stemmed from an altercation outside the cocktail bar. The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, pulled out a gun and shot the victim who died.

Police say less than a dozen people were in the area when shots were fired off. No one else was hurt.

Police confirmed the person dead was not a student.

At this time, we do not know if the two people involved knew each other.

