Orlando mayor invites Lebron James back to city after player says NBA bubble gave him ‘PTSD’

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James dribble the ball during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Following a viral clip from an HBO show, Orlando’s mayor is extending a lunch invite to Lebron James after the Lakers star said he “gets PTSD” when he hears the name Orlando following last summer’s NBA bubble.

“You gotta understand anytime I hear Orlando right now, I get PTSD,” the NBA player said on the show “The Shop: Uninterrupted” that he stars in.

[TRENDING: Man hit, killed by his car in I-4 crash | Prosecutors: Tristyn Bailey stabbed 114 times | Who’s getting pulled over in Fla.?]

The clip posted on Twitter continues to gain traction on the social media platform, specifically catching the attention of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Ad

I’m certain that you didn’t experience the other half of Orlando during your time in the bubble last summer, @KingJames. Next time you’re here, let’s go out for lunch.



You’ll see that our community is diverse, inclusive and vibrant. https://t.co/UJl7jkMAI1 — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) May 29, 2021

Teams in the league arrived to the Disney Wide World of Sports complex in Kissimmee back in July 2020 where all teams stayed at least five and a half weeks and some were there more than three months.

In the clip, James jokes the bubble is why he hasn’t taken his daughter to Disney World.

The Los Angeles Lakers ultimately won the NBA championship in the bubble against the Miami Heat.