WKMG-TV, ClickOrlando.com named station, website of the year

ORLANDO, Fla. – WKMG-TV News 6 raked in numerous awards Saturday from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists, recognizing the work created in 2020.

News 6 was named Station of the Year among the large markets in the state and ClickOrlando.com was awarded with Best Website.

News 6 also came out on top in seven other categories.

Producer Thomas Mates, Director Joe Grenon, and Assistant News Director Jason Olson won the “Best Television Newscast” award for their “Return to Space: News 6 at 6″ newscast.

The WKMG News Team won the “Team Coverage” award for our “Crew Ready: Team Coverage” of the return of human spaceflight.

Investigative Reporter Mike Holfeld and Photographer Robert Breuer won the “Feature Reporting/Hard News” award for “Fighting Crime with Drones.”

The WKMG News Team won the “Feature Reporting Cultural & Historical” award for our “Real Talk” coverage.

Reporter Nadeen Yanes and Photographer Homer Salcedo won the “Traffic/Transportation Reporting” award for “BoomTown: Woman on Bus.” News 6′s BoomTown news series also won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award by the Radio Television Digital News Association, advancing to the National Murrow Award competition.

The WKMG News Team won the “Use of Technology” award for “News 6: Virtual Space Experience and News 360.”

Investigative Reporter Louis Bolden and Photographer Corie Murray won the “Health Reporting Series” award for “Contact Tracing Investigation.”

Tee Taylor, News 6′s first Black photojournalist, was also awarded with a Legacy Award, given to those who have given 25 years or more of service.

This latest recognition comes after WKMG-TV News 6 was announced as a finalist last month for the National Association of Broadcasters Service to America Award for a fourth consecutive year and News 6 podcast Space Curious was awarded earlier this month a regional Edward R. Murrow Award by the Radio Television Digital News Association.