Second teen arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old girl, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A second teen has been arrested and is facing charges following the May 2 shooting death of a 16-year-old girl in Orlando.

Orlando police announced the arrest of Anthony “Ant” Barnes, 17, on Tuesday.

According to a news release, the teen was arrested Monday in Las Vegas. He is now behind bars there as he awaits extradition to Orlando, according to police.

[TRENDING: Deputy suspended over TikTok videos | Gotta go: Portable toilets wiped out in Fla. | Debris strikes space station]

Ad

Records show Barnes faces charges of felony murder and attempted murder for his alleged role in the death of Tavyiah King, who was shot and killed near a gas station at North John Young Parkway and Silver Star Road. King is the niece of Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill.

First arrest made in shooting death of 16-year-old girl, Orlando police say

Barnes is the second person to face charges in King’s shooting death. Police arrested 18-year-old Jacarious Jermaine Jevonte Simpson in Lake County last month. He is charged with third-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

Investigators said at the time of Simpson’s arrest that additional arrests would be forthcoming but did not say how many they expect to make. Following Tuesday’s announcement, Orlando police said they are still following leads on “outstanding suspects.”

Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or visit Crimeline.org to leave a tip anonymously.