Woman crashes into cars, leads Brevard deputies on chase reaching over 120 mph, sheriff’s office says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Daytona Beach woman fled deputies Tuesday morning and later led authorities on a chase reaching 120 mph after she was seen crashing into cars in a parking lot, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Algeria Tharesa Bayne was seen in a white Mercedes-Benz with no tag, hitting cars in a parking lot off George King Boulevard in Port Canaveral.

[TRENDING: Deputy suspended over TikTok videos | Gotta go: Portable toilets wiped out in Fla. | Debris strikes space station]

Ad

A sheriff’s deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle turned out of the parking lot onto George King Boulevard, but the deputy did not pursue once she fled, according to deputies. Sheriff’s officials said Bayne traveled south on the north ramp onto State Road A1A and then headed west on State Road 528.

Another deputy saw the vehicle once it turned onto State Road 401, according to the sheriff’s office, and turned on the patrol car lights. The Mercedes-Benz then “drove directly at the deputy,” causing the deputy to pull onto the grass to avoid being hit, according to the affidavit. Deputies said the car then traveled again on State Road 528, reaching at least 120 mph when the deputy pursued the vehicle.

The deputy said Bayne was passing cars on the shoulder during the chase. The Mercedes-Benz then exited the roadway onto State Road 3 in Merritt Island, where it ran a red light and hit another vehicle, bringing it to a stop, officials said.

Ad

The sheriff’s office said Bayne left the car and ran away, but the deputy was able to stop her. According to the affidavit, Bayne has never had a driver’s license. Brevard deputies learned she fled from another agency’s deputies earlier in the day while they were attempting to stop the vehicle related to a possible retail theft.

Bayne faces charges related to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing, not having a driver’s license and resisting an officer.