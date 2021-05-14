Partly Cloudy icon
65º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

2 arrested after police chase in Orlando

Men were traveling from Miami, police say

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Orange County
,
Orlando
,
Miami
,
Crime
,
Police Chase
Photo does not have a caption

ORLANDO, Fla. – A police chase in Orlando late Thursday ended with the arrest of two suspected armed robbers, authorities said.

Orlando police said officers tried to stop a car around 10:30 p.m. on Columbia Street near Orange Blossom Trail and State Road 408.

[TRENDING: Disney reacts to new CDC mask rules | Rocket launch could bring ‘glowing’ sky to Fla. | Can trolls be charged in murder case?]

The car stopped near State Road 417 and the Econ Trail about 14 miles away, and two men were caught after running away, Orlando police said.

A third person in the car was not arrested.

Police said three guns were found in the car.

According to police, the men were traveling from Miami.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: