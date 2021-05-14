2 arrested after police chase in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A police chase in Orlando late Thursday ended with the arrest of two suspected armed robbers, authorities said.

Orlando police said officers tried to stop a car around 10:30 p.m. on Columbia Street near Orange Blossom Trail and State Road 408.

[TRENDING: Disney reacts to new CDC mask rules | Rocket launch could bring ‘glowing’ sky to Fla. | Can trolls be charged in murder case?]

The car stopped near State Road 417 and the Econ Trail about 14 miles away, and two men were caught after running away, Orlando police said.

Ad

A third person in the car was not arrested.

Police said three guns were found in the car.

According to police, the men were traveling from Miami.