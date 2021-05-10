Man hired acquaintance to attack ex-girlfriend with knife in downtown Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A seemingly random attack in downtown Orlando that resulted in a woman being slashed across the face with a knife has now been determined to be a domestic violence incident, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said Monday that Alexis Colón Colón was upset with his ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother of his child, so he hired an acquaintance to attack the victim, telling the person to “hurt a female who upset him.”

Surveillance video from Plaza parking garage on April 17 showed a gold Toyota Prius following the victim to her parking space before she was attacked by a masked assailant, records show.

Through the investigation, police said they determined the car was rented by 35-year-old Colón.

“The isolated incident is related to ongoing domestic violence issues between the victim and Alexis Colón Colón,” department officials said in a news release.

He was arrested Thursday on charges of public order crimes- criminal attempt felony second degree and burglary with a deadly weapon.

A news release did not identify the acquaintance Colón reportedly solicited. Police said additional arrests and charges could be forthcoming.

Victims of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 24 hours a day, at 1-800-799-7233 or in Central Florida, the Harbor House 24-hour crisis hotline at 407-886-2856. If the situation is an emergency, call 911.