Arrest made in downtown Orlando homicide

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police said Thursday morning that an arrest has been made in a fatal downtown shooting from over the weekend.

Police said the arrest is connected to the homicide of Joseph Torres, 34, who was shot to death early Sunday.

Details about the arrest will be released at a news conference scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday. The news conference will be streamed live in the video player above.

Officers responded to the 20 block of North Orange Ave. around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after hearing gunshots and found Torres dead.

Detectives said Torres tried to walk through a group of people when someone blocked his path. A fight broke out and Torres was shot, police said.